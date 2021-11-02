COVID-19 Report (10.15.21 - 10.29.21)
At the beginning of last week, we were reporting a relatively quick rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in our school district. On Wednesday, October 27th, we implemented a two-week mask requirement in both elementary schools as a strategy of decreasing further spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms. This requirement is set to expire at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 10th. Please know a review and evaluation of our plan will be completed on or before November 10th by our school district and an update will be shared via email with all parents.
Following a peak of 25 active cases in our school district last week, the number of active cases has declined over the past four days, and we are currently down to 14 active cases. The trending of our COVID-19 positive cases downward would follow similar patterns that are being reported at both the county and state levels. Of course, we will continue to closely monitor cases in our school district and will remain prepared to implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below, is a brief highlight of school district dashboard for COVID-19:
Active Positive Cases (Avg. in Past Two Weeks)- Averaging 17 active positive cases (less than 1.5% of students/staff)
Location- (Super)Majority of cases have been with K-6 students
Hospitalization rate- 0 individuals
Contact Tracing- Currently 10 individuals self-quarantined due to being a close contactStudent Absences (due to illness) Past Two Weeks- Avg. of 36 k-12 students absent daily due to illness
Valley City Public Schools will continue to provide our staff and parents with bi-monthly updates regarding COVID-19. Additional information regarding City-County Health vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11 will be forthcoming and shared with our parents via email and the Friday flier. If you have any other specific vaccination, testing, or related questions on COVID-19, I encourage you to contact to contact City-County Health at 701.845.8518.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Times-Record 2021 “It’s Pasta Time” Pasta Word Search Winners Announced
- VCPS Covid-19 Report
- Community Foundation Grant Opportunities
- VCSU Basketball Hosting Coats for Kids Game on Nov. 3
- Hunters Enouraged to Have Deer Tested for CWD
- Prairie Fare: 10 Tips to Help Avoid Sticker Shock at the Grocery Store
- Dakota Gardener: The Great Pumpkin For North Dakota
- NDDOT seeks applications in long combination vehicle pilot study
Most Popular
Articles
- A Chilling Valley City Tale: 1911 - Ghost Seen in Eastern Part of City
- Valley City DMV Now a Title Printing Office
- Harvey Library Haunts: Truth Behind a ND Ghost Story
- VCPD Arrest Made After Weekend Burglaries
- ~ North Dakota Outdoors: 2021 Deer Season ~
- Barnes Rural Water Receives Grant for Reservoir Improvement Project
- Attention Local Photographers!
- Valley City Hi-Liner Cross Country 2021 Award Winners
- Panel Event to Discuss North Dakota’s Clean Power and Carbon-Neutral Future
- Valley City Chamber: This Holiday Season, “Shop Small. Shop Local. Shop Here!”
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.