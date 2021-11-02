HiLinerLogo
COVID-19 Report (10.15.21 - 10.29.21)
 
At the beginning of last week, we were reporting a relatively quick rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in our school district.  On Wednesday, October 27th, we implemented a two-week mask requirement in both elementary schools as a strategy of decreasing further spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms.  This requirement is set to expire at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 10th.  Please know a review and evaluation of our plan will be completed on or before November 10th by our school district and an update will be shared via email with all parents.
Following a peak of 25 active cases in our school district last week, the number of active cases has declined over the past four days, and we are currently down to 14 active cases.  The trending of our COVID-19 positive cases downward would follow similar patterns that are being reported at both the county and state levels.  Of course, we will continue to closely monitor cases in our school district and will remain prepared to implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19.  Below, is a brief highlight of school district dashboard for COVID-19:
 
Active Positive Cases (Avg. in Past Two Weeks)- Averaging 17 active positive cases (less than 1.5% of students/staff)
Location- (Super)Majority of cases have been with K-6 students
Hospitalization rate- 0 individuals
Contact Tracing- Currently 10 individuals self-quarantined due to being a close contact
Student Absences (due to illness) Past Two Weeks- Avg. of 36 k-12 students absent daily due to illness
 
Valley City Public Schools will continue to provide our staff and parents with bi-monthly updates regarding COVID-19.  Additional information regarding City-County Health vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11 will be forthcoming and shared with our parents via email and the Friday flier. If you have any other specific vaccination, testing, or related questions on COVID-19, I encourage you to contact to contact City-County Health at 701.845.8518.

