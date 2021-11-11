HiLinerLogo
COVID-19 Report (11.10.21)
 
Following a review and evaluation of our Continuity of Services Plan and COVID-19 cases in our school district, Valley City Public Schools will be returning to Plan A (in-person learning with no restrictions) across the school district (k-12) effective immediately.  Over the past two weeks, our peak of 25 active cases on October 28th has decreased to 7 active cases on November 10th.  The school board, following the guidance of Essentia Health and our administration, has made the decision to return to Plan A.
 
We appreciate the support that has been shared with our staff and school district in the past two weeks.  The priority regarding the health of our students at Valley City Public Schools will continue to be the upmost importance for our school district, parents, and community.  Below, is a brief highlight of our school district dashboard for COVID-19.
 
Active Positive Cases (Avg. in Past Two Weeks)- Averaging 11.7 active positive cases (less than 1% of students/staff)
Current Location- Cases dispersed across grade levels in grades 4-12
Hospitalization rate- 0 individuals
Contact Tracing- Currently 6 individuals self-quarantined due to being a close contact
Student Absences (due to illness) Past Two Weeks- Avg. of 35 k-12 students absent daily due to illness
 
Valley City Public Schools will continue to provide our staff and parents with bi-monthly updates regarding COVID-19.  If you have any other questions regarding COVID-19, feel free to contact me.
 
Thank you,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

Recommended for you