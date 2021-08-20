The Continuity of Services Plan has been updated for Valley City Public Schools and is available on our website athttps://www.hiliners.org/pdf/Continuity_Services_Plan_8-19-2021.pdf.  Please note that we have included an amendment on page 1 (under the Advisement section-VCPS will seek advisement and recommendations from a team of both local and regional health providers with Essentia Health).  
 
We would also like to remind everyone that face masks will remain optional for all individuals within our school district.  We will continue to support anyone that chooses to wear a mask.  Currently, we believe the decision to wear a mask on school property can be made by each individual (i.e. student, staff, and/or parents).
 
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me via email or phone at 701.845.0483.

