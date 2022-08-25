The Valley City Public School Board is considering an increase of the building fund from 12 mills to 20, generating a total of $869,042 during the 2022-2023 school year and increasing property tax rates at an estimated $40 per $100,000 property.
This is the latest in the ongoing issue of how to deal with aging school buildings and facilities.
“We’ll be bringing it back to you guys in a special meeting here sooner than later. We are proposing a tax hearing … in September, that has to happen before the end of September,” Superintendent Josh Johnson told the Board during their first meeting of the new school year. “I believe tax letters will be sent out before the 31st.”
The school board has been collecting feedback from the members of the district, including school employees and stakeholders, and they presented the following priorities that need to be addressed:
First and foremost, improving security at the schools by changing the locations of school offices and controlling visitor access.
Heating, Ventilation and air-conditioning systems need upgrading to improve air quality, make more stable temperatures and ensure better system control.
Fixing the roofs to ensure moisture leakage is not an issue; removing all harmful materials such as asbestos and mold; replacing old plumbing systems and upgrading electrical systems, to avoid leaks and improve efficiency respectively. Improved electrical will also improve the quality of lighting and ensure that HVAC upgrades can be safely handled.
Finally, beautification and improvement of the school facilities’ appearance, inside and out, by fixing cracks in the walls, changing doors, replacing flooring and ceiling tiles and adding fresh coats of paint.
With these priorities in mind, and no expectation that the high costs of construction or other obstacles that stalled previous new facilities proposals will be dropping anytime soon, the district has some cost-savings options. The most dramatic of these measures would be to move the district offices from the central administration building into the high school, which the district says would eliminate $50,000 in annual costs and reduce two administrative assistant staffing positions, an estimated $100,000 in annual savings.
This new central office will also support a change in administration positions at the junior/senior high school: in 2023/24 the district will move to a principal/assistant principal model for grades 7-12, a change expected to create an additional savings of $40,000.
Further efforts to reduce costs in the school district involve a different approach to construction projects. Any current construction projects priced below $200,000 will be completed using school employees hired on as construction workers for the next two years.
For all projects above $200,000 the school district will prioritize local contractors following the required design, big and build process. The school district is required to hire an architect for projects above $200,000, however the district seeks to limit their involvement in an effort to reduce added costs.
It is expected the cost-savings of this measures will be felt across a three-year span.
The prioritized school needs identified above are to be paid for using local and federal funding; among the biggest nest eggs the district has to play with is a $3 million COVID-19 fund that will expire in September of 2024.
The district will continue to communicate with and seek feedback from stakeholders and taxpayers in the district.
