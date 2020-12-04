This afternoon the North Dakota Department of Health released details regarding the new CDC guidelines on quarantines that will be effective immediately. Valley City Public Schools will begin following these new guidelines beginning on Thursday, December 03, 2020. Please see a 'highlight' of these changes below:
1) An individual required to quarantine, will be allowed to end the quarantine at 10 days if they have been symptom free (excludes household contacts) .
2) An individual required to quarantine, will be allowed to end the quarantine at 7 days if they have had a negative test within 48 hours of the 7th day of quarantin e ( also excludes household contacts ) .
Further information and specifics regarding these new guidelines on quarantines should be released very soon to the public by the North Dakota Department of Health. Information that is applicable to Valley City Public Schools students, staff, and parents will be shared with you via email as soon as possible.
If a student currently in quarantine is eligible to end the quarantine early following these new guidelines, parents/guardians will be contacted by Valley City Public Schools at least one day prior to your new 'possible' end date of quarantine. This includes students that would be eligible to return on Thursday, December 03 and Friday, December 04, 2020.
Thank you for understanding that we will be learning more about these new guidelines along with all of you in the coming days. Your patience and grace are very appreciated. Our school district will remain committed to the health and safety of our students and staff, while continuing to prioritize in-person learning at Valley City Public Schools.
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483