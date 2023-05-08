The Annual Celebration of Achievement and Excellence Program will be rescheduled to Wednesday, May 17th at 5:00pm in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby. This program recognizes our employee retirees, VCEA Friend of Education, Education Foundation Mini-Grant Awards, and the 2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year. We hope to see you next Wednesday for this program.
Latest News
- VCPS Celebration Program Rescheduled
- Dakota Gardener: The big reveal
- VCPS celebrates National Educators Week, May 8-12
- Our Outdoors: Making the most of the least spring
- Valley City Cleanup Week to be held May 15-20
- ND Outdoors: Understanding the lottery for North Dakota deer license
- VCSU Pops Concert with Commercial Music Ensemble and Concert Choir
- Hi-Liners: From Then To Now Series...
Most Popular
Articles
- ND Outdoors: Understanding the lottery for North Dakota deer license
- City discusses new garbage containers and automated truck
- Mehus wins James W. Schaack Memorial Award
- Hi-Liners: From Then To Now Series...
- Hi-Liner Track compete at Central Cass
- Hi-Liner Speech Showcase
- Students of the Month announced
- Valley City Cleanup Week to be held May 15-20
- VCSU Pops Concert with Commercial Music Ensemble and Concert Choir
- Three Chapters to host North Country Trail Hiking Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.