The Annual Celebration of Achievement and Excellence Program will be rescheduled to Wednesday, May 17th at 5:00pm in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby.  This program recognizes our employee retirees, VCEA Friend of Education, Education Foundation Mini-Grant Awards, and the 2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year.  We hope to see you next Wednesday for this program.

