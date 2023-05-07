HiLinerLogo

May 8th through the 12th celebrates National Educators Week. An entire week of celebration and recognition honoring the men and women that go above and beyond providing education for  the students of our communities.

There is an old African proverb that says “it takes a village to raise a child.” When it comes to education, that statement rings true and Valley City Public Schools is going to recognize that ‘village’ throughout the week.  Superintendent Josh Johnson says the week will be filled with activities. “We will do several different things,” Johnson said. “We will have a taco bar on Monday, our celebration, the Achievement and Excellence Program on Wednesday, May 10, recognizing our retirees. Along with Teacher of the Year, friends of VCEA (Valley City Education Association) and the Education Foundation mini-grants. On Friday, May 12 we finish up the week with ice cream treats Friday afternoon for all the staff members. In between all of that, Johnson adds, “We have asked our parents, students and media to help give shout outs throughout the week.”

