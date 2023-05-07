May 8th through the 12th celebrates National Educators Week. An entire week of celebration and recognition honoring the men and women that go above and beyond providing education for the students of our communities.
There is an old African proverb that says “it takes a village to raise a child.” When it comes to education, that statement rings true and Valley City Public Schools is going to recognize that ‘village’ throughout the week. Superintendent Josh Johnson says the week will be filled with activities. “We will do several different things,” Johnson said. “We will have a taco bar on Monday, our celebration, the Achievement and Excellence Program on Wednesday, May 10, recognizing our retirees. Along with Teacher of the Year, friends of VCEA (Valley City Education Association) and the Education Foundation mini-grants. On Friday, May 12 we finish up the week with ice cream treats Friday afternoon for all the staff members. In between all of that, Johnson adds, “We have asked our parents, students and media to help give shout outs throughout the week.”
Johnson says this day, and the entire week, is not just about the teachers, “Educators Appreciation week is a little bit of a spin off from National Teacher Appreciation Day which happens towards the end of the school year.” Johnson continues, “A few years ago we decided lets make that more than just simply about our teachers. Let’s make it about all of our educators. Sometimes we lose sight on the supportive roles that our staff play. We have office people, we have cooks, we have custodians, we have bus drivers, we have coaches, advisors. The intent is not to take anything away from our teachers but it is, instead, to recognize everybody.”
Johnson says that the support staff is vital to the operation of Valley City Public Schools. “There is no way we could function as a school district without everybody’s role in the day to day. From the point which students are picked up and dropped off for school by the school bus. We have traffic patrol in the parking lot. We have playground supervisors. Those are all things that happen before our students ever step foot into the building.”
Then of course after the school day is done, many students stick around for extra curricular activities. Now these educators take on different roles. “For the elementary kids for our STEAM program, or its robotics after school, or a fine arts program like speech or music, theater or art,” Johnson said. “And then you get into the athletic world and sometimes that doesn’t end until late at night. When you think about the total number of individuals it takes to be able to meet the needs of our kids in today’s day and age it is pretty incredible when you step back and think about it. From the point in which get onto the bus or into our schools to the time that they leave.”
We here at the Times-Record want to say thank you to all of the educators at Valley City Public Schools. The 2022-23 school year is just about done and it has been a very trying year (at least weather wise). But there is no way the students could have made it through this year without the help and leadership provided by each and everyone of the incredible support staff at Washington, Jefferson, and Valley City Junior and Senior High Schools!
