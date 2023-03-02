RESCHEDULED to March 3rd!
Valley City Public Schools is excited to celebrate a day in our school district that will be focused on building kindness, respect, and inclusivity with our students, staff, and community. We are honored to be partnering with the North Dakota Special Olympics and welcoming two speakers that will present on our theme for the day and highlight individuals with disabilities and diversity.
On Friday, March 3, VCPS students at Washington Elementary and the Junior/Senior High School will have the opportunity to attend a student assembly to celebrate kindness, respect, and inclusion.
Valley City Public Schools is committed to building a positive school culture that provides all students with a safe, respectful, and accepting learning environment.
Erin has been traveling around North Dakota speaking with students and organizations about inclusion and ending the use of the “R” word. Her powerful message will focus on the inclusion of all people, because she believes anyone, no matter who they are, can make a difference in the world! Erin helps others be aware of how the “R” word affects people with disabilities. Erin wants you to know that everyone is important!
Ty is a father, husband, educator, and coach in Valley City. He is a proud Hi-Liner. His message will focus on diversity and how each of us should treat each other with kindness and respect. Ty will talk about his childhood in Mississippi and North Dakota and how race and diversity has had an impact on his life. Ty will challenge students to end the use of the “N” word and any other derogatory slur or disrespectful language used toward other individuals.