Is this the time for Valley City Public Schools to invest in a new school? This is the question the school board is considering at this time. Since the beginning of August, the district has gathered information in our exploration of school facilities. We are approaching the crossroads of an important decision on the future of our district. The operational costs to maintain facility needs in our schools are extremely high (estimated above $25 million). Do we continue to ask the school district to spend valuable taxpayer resources on facilities that average more than 58 years of age (VCHS is 102 years old)? While we recognize that investing long-term in a new school will increase the financial burden on our taxpayers in the next 20 years, where do we want our school district to be in 2041?
