Academy Pathway Opportunities for Students
Valley City High School is partnering with Sheyenne Valley Career and Technical Center to create a new program called the Academy Pathway. We are currently running the Academy Pathway pilot program, which began this fall, and we prioritized this opportunity for students who are juniors along with a select group of seniors who fit the criteria for the pilot. Our hope is to work out the details to be able to offer this option to all SVCTC member schools’ students.
The Academy Pathway program is designed to help students who are interested in the trade fields (Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes). We want the students to take advantage of job shadowing experiences, career work experiences and special independent study project experiences to really prepare them for whatever trade field they are interested in. Students’ interest areas will be incorporated into the required courses of Math, Science and Social Studies; allowing students to apply their passion areas to their core classes and making the core classes more relevant with CTE/hands-on concepts and connections.
