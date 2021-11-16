Fullfilling the Needs of Students
American Education Week celebrates public education and honors the individuals that are making a difference to ensure that every student receives a quality education. During the week of November 15-19, 2021, Valley City Public Schools will honor and recognize all of our educators for making a difference for our students. Please join us this week in celebrating all educators in Valley City and the surrounding areas.
A special thank you to the Valley City Times Record for helping us highlight local public education in a series of four articles written for American Education Week. Today, Wendi Wilmes, Education Foundation Director; Sarah Lerud, President Valley City Education Association; and Josh Johnson, Superintendent; share information about how public education is positively affecting the lives of our students at Valley City Public Schools.
Addressing the Needs of Mental Health
(Wendi Wilmes)
Undoubtedly, the past two years have been very challenging for our students (and adults). The COVID-19 global pandemic created unprecedented changes in education and life. These changes have severely affected the lives of many people, including our students. Valley City Public Schools and the Education Foundation have partnered together to increase funds and resources to meet the mental health needs of students.
Creating Student-Centered Classrooms
(Sarah Lerud)
Education has shifted from a teacher-focused classroom to a student-centered classroom. A teacher-focused classroom had all desks in straight rows and students listened to lectures the entire class period. The teacher was considered all-knowing and shared information with the class for them to memorize and be tested on. A student-centered classroom has the teacher be a learning experience designer where students can make choices on how they learn the material.
Helping Students to be Choice-Ready
(Josh Johnson)
We are focused on ensuring that all students are choice-ready upon graduation from Valley City High School (VCHS). Whether that is college, career, and/or the military, our students’ futures are bright and full of new opportunities. We recognize that each student is unique, and as a result, we have created more individualized learning pathways to help guide our students’ futures. Last week in the Times Record, Mrs. Kristi Brandt, VCHS Principal, highlighted our Dual-Credit program for college-bound students. This week, she will share new efforts to meet the needs and provide opportunities for our career-based students. Together, we are excited about the future of public education at Valley City Public Schools and the many opportunities that are available for our students.
Watch all week for 1 of 4 parts of the VCPS series. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.