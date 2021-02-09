On Wednesday, February 10th, we will celebrate 100 days of school for 2020-2021! This year, the day will bring added meaning because of COVID-19 and the overwhelming challenges we have all experienced in the past 11 months. This would not have been possible without the tremendous effort from our educators and the amazing support and encouragement from our parents and community. And what about our students, they have been truly awesome all school year!!! Thank you to all of the Hi-Liners that together have been #VCStrong! Below, we thought you would enjoy some fun numerical facts from VCPS;
1056- student enrollment on 12.18.20
230- number of students and staff identified as either a close contact or positive case on 11.24.2020
175- number of school days during a 'normal' school year
170- predicted number of 'in-person' school days in 2020-2021
128- number of 'in-person' school days in 2019-2020
100- completed days of 'in-person' school days on Wednesday, February 10
77- number of virtual learners k-12 on 08.31.2021
70- remaining days of school after 02.10.2021
61- number of virtual learners k-12 on 01.20.2021
40- estimated number of virtual learning days in 2019-2020
19- namesake (2019) for identifying novel coronavirus- COVID-19
13- date in March 2020 representing the last day of 'in-person' learning during the 2019-2020 school year
1- number of students and staff identified as either a close contact or positive case on 02.09.2021
Again, thank you all so much for ALL of your efforts to make this a very successful school year at Valley City Public Schools. After tomorrow, we have 70 more "GREAT" days ahead of us before we finish the historic 2020-2021 school year. Thank you and Happy 100th day of School!!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483