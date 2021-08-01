All students at Valley City Public Schools will need to register for the 2021-2022 school year beginning next Monday, August 2nd. Make sure your student is registered prior to Friday, August 13th.
We are very excited for the 2021-2022 school year and our goal is to have 100% of all students registered by 12:00pm on Friday, August 13th. Please help us to meet this goal and IF you have any questions and/or need help, don't hesitate to contact our help line or call the district office at 701.845.0483. We are here to help and want to make sure the online student registration process is as simple as possible for you.
Begin Registering Online by Clicking on the Attachment and Following the Directions!
If you have trouble opening the attached document please head directly to our registration page for help at:
Additional Elementary Information
Class lists for elementary students in grades K-6 will be available on PowerSchool beginning on Monday, August 16th. Please remember if you have already pre-registered your incoming kindergarten student this spring, do not register them as a new student, rather as a returning student.
Hi-Liner Parents/Guardians,
Parents/guardians of all VCPS students will complete their annual registration forms in PowerSchool using your PowerSchool Parent account. To begin the process, choose one of the following options:
RETURNING STUDENTS:
If you currently have one or more children enrolled at VCPS, please do the following:
Log into the PowerSchool Parent account for the primary parent.
1. Make sure each child you have attending VCPS is listed in your PowerSchool Parent account. Each child’s name will appear across the top of the screen in PowerSchool Parent. If you don’t see all students, please call the Registration Helpdesk.
2. Choose a student at the top of the screen and click ‘Forms’ on the left. All registration forms associated with your child will appear. Click the ‘A - Student Demographics’ form to start reviewing and completing forms. Form ‘A - Student Demographics’ has a special submit feature for families with multiple children enrolled at VCPS.
If you click the Submit button on the form, the parent contacts from that screen will apply ONLY to that child.
If you want these contacts to be applied to ALL children connected to your PowerSchool Parent account, click the white arrow next to Submit and choose to ‘Apply to Family’.
At the bottom of each form, click submit which will bring you to the next form.
NEW TO THE DISTRICT:
Complete the Pre-Registration form located here:
VCPS New Student Pre-Registration Form https://ecollect.accelaschool.com/VCPSEnroll
Once the school has reviewed the Pre-Registration form, you will be contacted by one of the building principals in order to complete the registration process and welcome you to Valley City Public Schools.
ATHLETIC & ACTIVITY REGISTRATION (GRADES 7-12):
Athletic and activity registration can be completed using the link below:
VCPS Athletic/Activity Registration Form https://valleycity-ar.rschooltoday.com/
FEE PAYMENTS:
Invoices will be created the first week of September and sent to your email.
Registration payments can be made using MySchoolBucks. MySchoolBucks payments can be made using a credit/debit card or electronic checks. A 3.95% processing fee will be added to your final invoice. Cash or check payments can also be made at your school office. Free & Reduced prices will be reflected for those families that qualify - this information is based off of last year’s application and is subject to change once this year’s applications have been processed.
VCPS families who already have a MySchoolBucks account will have the option to combine your MySchoolBucks login with your Parent PowerSchool account which is recommended.
Parents that do not have a MySchoolBucks account can create one using the link below:
VCPS MySchoolBucks https://www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/getmain?requestAction=home
Athletic and activity fees will be billed to you directly from rSchool after registration.
Questions: Contact the VCPS Registration Helpdesk (701) 490-4078 - Monday - Thursday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.