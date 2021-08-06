Registration for all 2021-22 school activities is now open at https://valleycity.rschoolteams.com/. Click or tap on the tab that is Activities Registration to start the process. Also, all 7th, 9th, and 11th graders need to take the ImPACT test to establish a baseline for concussions. Testing for fall activities will be August 5th, 6th, 9th, & 10th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Sign-up for impact testing is found in the "Important Information" on the web page below.
All students intending to participate in activities needs to register prior to their first practice.
