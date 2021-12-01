The VCPS Education Foundation proudly presents the 14 contestants who have grown their facial hair to help raise awareness for the importance of mental health here in the Valley City Public Schools. Now it is your job to choose who has the “Best Beard in Valley City?”
The Education Foundation’s Access for All program, which the foundation’s “Let’s Get Hairy” November campaign supports, was founded in 2016 through an anonymous donation, given to address unmet behavioral health needs at VCPS.
What a great opportunity to participate in No Shave November while raising awareness and funds for behavioral health services for Valley City students so cast your vote for who you think has the best beard in Valley City.
Copy the survey monkey link below and paste into your browser to cast your vote. The vote must be cast by Wed., Dec. 1st before 5 p.m.
Check out today's Times-Record, Dec. 1st, to see photos and the full story on the 14 participants....
Aaron Heck
Josh Johnson
Trevar Hansen
Jeremy Ness
Dan Klein
Pastor Kyle Symanski
Tom Milbrandt
Dan Larson
Matt Nielson
Thomas Vanorny
Tyler VanBruggen
Jordyn Heck
Scott Wilmes
Trever Mathias