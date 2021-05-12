On May 12th VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shared an email with families, friends and guardians of Valley City Public Schools students
Here is the information...
Valley City Public Schools
Parents/Guardians of Students Age 12 and Older,
Our City County Health is requesting we conduct a survey to see if parents would be interested in a COVID-19 Vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and older prior to the end of the school year. As you may know, the Pfizer Vaccination is now available for children age 12 and older. We kindly ask that you please complete this short two question survey prior to Friday, May 14th. If you have more than one child eligible for the vaccination, please complete the survey for each of your eligible students (12 and older). Please know that completing this survey does NOT commit your child(ren) to receiving the vaccination.
After the completion of this survey on May 14th, a follow-up communication from the school district will be delivered to parents informing them of the next steps if they are choosing to have their students vaccinated at school prior to the end of the year.
Thank you,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483