Valley City High School HAC

Following up from a special meeting earlier in the month, the VCPS board approved several bids for electrical and heating work at Jefferson Elementary school and Washington Elementary.

The board unanimously approved several bids for Washington and Jefferson Elementary schools to see electrical wiring and heating/cooling systems installed into those facilities. An exact timeline for the installation is unclear, but Superintendent Josh Johnson expressed confidence they would be up and running by the end of the school year.

Recommended for you