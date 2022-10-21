Following up from a special meeting earlier in the month, the VCPS board approved several bids for electrical and heating work at Jefferson Elementary school and Washington Elementary.
The board unanimously approved several bids for Washington and Jefferson Elementary schools to see electrical wiring and heating/cooling systems installed into those facilities. An exact timeline for the installation is unclear, but Superintendent Josh Johnson expressed confidence they would be up and running by the end of the school year.
The board previously approved a $92,000 bid for Washington’s heating and cooling -- however this bid has now been amended, and the work will now be done for $77,383.
Electrical work for Washington was also approved, though at a higher price tag than anticipated.
“Electrical was definitely a little bit more than what we anticipated,” Johnson said. “(Hi-Line Electric) still has some work they need to come up with with the estimates, but this dollar amount is not to exceed the proposed dollar amount.”
Washington’s electrical work was approved at $118,000.
Jefferson Elementary’s initial bid, tabled at the special meeting, was nearly $180,000 -- the actual bid approved this week was markedly reduced to $144,459. Its electrical work was also approved at $55,000.
“Just like that, we spent $400,000,” board member Phil Hatcher quipped.
“Less than $400,000,” board president Ryan Mathias said.
The final price tag comes out to a little over $394,000.
These improvements are part of the new facilities remodeling and renovation plan, phase 1, which is the path the school board has elected to take as new facilities construction has become fiscally unfeasible due to ongoing economic woes.
With HVAC bids secured, the priority will now shift towards the matter of security -- consolidation of the jr, sr and district offices into one location and the establishment of secure, single entrances to school facilities.
The preliminary timeline should see all these projects completed by August of 2023.
