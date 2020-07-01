Girl on Swing
Valley City Public Schools will be reopening all School Playgrounds,Tennis Courts, and "Sam's Field" at Washington Elementary beginning on Monday, July 6th.  We welcome the community to use these facilities and expect that individuals will follow the recommendations from public health and the CDC.
 
Dacotah Bank Track at Hanna Field will continue to be open for community use for the purposes of walking and/or running.  We will continue to evaluate the use of our other indoor facilities, including the Hi-Liner Activity Center, for community use in our next phase of reopening on July 20th.  
 
Valley City Public Schools will continue to adhere to the "Activity" Summer Smart Restart for all grade 7-12th activities in the school district.  If you have any questions regarding this plan, please contact Activities Director Mike Schultz at 701.845.0483 or at email at mike.schultz@k12.nd.us.
 
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

