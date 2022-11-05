The October Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Spencer Brown, Brody Wendel, Payton Lessin, and Hunter Undem. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, attending school, and being involved in school activities.
7th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for October are the following: Skye Nielson, Emily Hoff, Danica Aberle, Sophia Hansen, Jossi Zahn, Havyn Curtis, Brynn Lueck, Nevaeh Bock, Ady Bakalar, Elly Tombarge, Owen Hunt, Collin Rebhahn-Loibl, Shane Pfaff, Adam Shanenko, Emery Olson, Quin Kruger, Tye Cordie, Trason Terry, and Zay Turrubiates.
8th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for October are the following: Katie Burchill, Aidan Langemo, Morgan Larson, Ella Sather, Layni Bakalar, Grace Bitz, Ashlynn Hartsell, Nathaniel Knight, Jack Sorby, and Andon Bulow.
