VCPS October Students of the Month

Picture above l-r: Top Row: Payton Lessin (8th grade) and Hunter Olson (8th grade). Bottom Row: Brody Wendel (7th grade) and Spencer Brown (7th grade) VCPS photo

Courtesy of VCPS

The October Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Spencer Brown, Brody Wendel, Payton Lessin, and Hunter Undem. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, attending school, and being involved in school activities.

Recommended for you