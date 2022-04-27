Courtesy of VCPS
March Students of the Month March Students of the Month for Valley City Junior High School are Declan Christopherson and Cadence Fetsch, seventh graders (top row); and Collin Compson and Kadie Kocka, eighth graders (bottom row).
Seventh- and eighth-grade students are selected by their teachers to receive this honor. The criteria for selection are the following: working to potential, respect for peers, respect for staff, and being honest and trustworthy.
Seventh graders also receiving votes for March Student of the Month include Noah Degen, Jon Koenig, and Cillian Wagner for the boys; and Ashlynn Hartsell and Ella Schmidt for the girls.
Eighth graders also receiving votes for March Student of the Month include Kaleb McClaflin and Jack Samuelson for the boys; and Jayda Kunze and Veronica Remick for the girls.
