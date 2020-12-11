Earlier this week, the North Dakota High School Activities Association revised the capacity limits to match North Dakota’s Smart Restart for Large Group Gatherings. Following consultation with our local health team and school board, Valley City Public Schools has made the decision to continue limiting attendance to 50 spectators between December 14, 2020 thru January 15, 2021. This decision will be re-evaluated with our local health team during the week of January 11-15, 2021.
Each Valley City Public School participating student will receive two wristbands that they will be able to share with parents and family members. The wristbands will allow entrance into the event, but will not cover the cost of admission. No visiting team spectators will be allowed to attend.
Due to capacity limitations within our facilities, no fans will be allowed to attend any activity events held in either the North or South Auxiliary Gymnasiums.
As a result of these attendance limitations, we will make an effort to live stream all Valley City Public School activities on the IG3 media website at www.Newsdakota.com. Select Valley City under the video tab on this website.