It’s almost that time of year again. No Shave November is quickly approaching, and the Education Foundation for Valley City Public Schools wants you to know about a great opportunity to participate in No Shave November while raising awareness and funds for behavioral health services for Valley City students.
The Education Foundation’s Access for All program, which the foundation’s “Let’s Get Hairy” November campaign supports, was founded in 2016 through an anonymous donation, given to address unmet behavioral health needs at VCPS.
When the Access for All program was first implemented at VCPS, students who participated were paired with local counselors. That has evolved into having a counselor from The Village Family Service Center in Fargo come to the schools and provide school-based behavioral health counseling for all students, no matter their ability to pay.
Today, the VFSC counselor, Katie Youngbauer, is able to be at the VCPS buildings four days each week, and the program currently serves 42 students.
Funds for the Access for All program come from grants and donations, and sporting a beard through No Shave November helps raise money for services and spread awareness about behavioral health.
