The Valley City Public School Board accepted two more resignations from staff this year, leaving the district with 12 currently unfilled positions available.
During a special meeting of the school board on Tuesday morning, two more resignations were accepted, one from Jennifer Redfearn, the music teacher at Jefferson Elementary school, and form Connie Schlittenhardt, who is resigning from the summer school program.
The other item on the agenda concerned the implementation of a virtual learning policy, which Johnson urged be passed after waiving the second reading, and it was passed unanimously. The impetus for having this policy in place was to be in accordance with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s own guidelines on the matter, as well as to position the school to be able to continue to provide education even if poor weather hits “crisis” levels.
“Virtual Learning has become a method of delivering instruction since the pandemic,” Johnson told the Times-Record. “People may have been able to observe that for winter storms, schools in North Dakota have used virtual learning in place of storm makeup days, in place of attending the school in inclement weather… the reason why this came about right now is the obvious … right now Valley City is experiencing a flood, the rising waters of the Sheyenne and so I advised the board out of an abundance of caution or preparedness…to make sure we have a policy in place that is required by the department of public instruction, that in order for us to be able to utilize a virtual method, we have to have this policy.”
Johnson wants it understood this virtual instruction policy is for worst-case scenarios only, and reiterated that the school district has prioritized in-person education even since the heights of the COVID pandemic and the associated restrictions.
