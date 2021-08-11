Welcome to the Jr./Sr. High School!
We are excited to be back for the 2021/2022 school year at the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School.
7th Grade Orientation on Tuesday August 24 at 3 PM - will be held in the Jr./Sr. High School Theater. 7th grade students should enter the building through the Junior High Door #6 located on the West side of the Jr./Sr. High School. 7th grade students will be guided to the Theater where they will participate in a meeting with 7th grade instructors and then have a tour of the building. Students can expect this to take 45 minutes to an hour. Students will also have time to walk around the building on their own to get accustomed to the building. If you have any questions, contact Dan Larson at 701-845-0483 Ext. 115 or email Daniel.Larson@k12.nd.us.
**7th Grade Orientation is not mandatory but suggested to enable your student to have an opportunity to meet their instructors prior to school starting on August 25.
**Parents – it is your choice if you want to stay with your student during the orientation or drop them off and pick them up when they are done.**
Our building will also be open on the additional dates and times listed below if students want to come in and familiarize themselves with the building, locker, and their class schedule:
Wednesday August 18th 9:00 AM to Noon and 12:30 to 3:00 PM
Thursday August 19th 9:00 AM to Noon and 12:30 to 3:00 PM
Friday August 20th 9:00 AM to Noon
All upper classes are also welcomed in during the above times to organize lockers before school starts if they want to.
Students wishing to come tour the building should come in the West Junior High Door #6 on the dates and times listed above and check into the Jr. High office located near the entrance.
See you soon!
Mrs. Kristi Brandt, Prinicipal Grades 10-12
Mr. Dan Larson, Principal Grades 7-9
Valley City Jr. / Sr. High School