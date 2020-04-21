The “Teacher of the Year” is awarded annually to a teacher in Valley City Public Schools that demonstrates excellence in education. This tradition began back in 1983 when kindergarten teacher Sharon Stites was awarded the first VCPS “Teacher of the Year”. Thirty-six years later we are continuing on with the proud tradition of recognizing our school districts finest teachers.
We need your help in nominating teachers in our district for this award. Below you will see qualifications and the selection process for this award. This spring, we will be awarding the 38th “Teacher of the Year” for Valley City Public Schools.
Nominations for this award will be due to the district office by Friday, May 1st, at 4:00pm.
Please email them to Mr. Johnson, josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or mail them to VCPS, Att: Teacher of the Year, 460 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND 58072.
Qualifications: Any teacher employed by Valley City Public Schools is eligible to be nominated for this award. Nominees should consistently demonstrate several qualities of excellence in education. Some examples of this are as follows:
A great teacher:
1. is warm, accessible, enthusiastic, and caring
2. has an exceptional knowledge and skill of the profession
3. has the ability to lead and motivate others
4. has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues
5. creates a sense of community in the classroom and school
6. has high expectations for all students
7. is willing to grow and be a lifelong learner
Selection Process: Teachers may be nominated for this award by any employee, student, parent, or community member of the Valley City School District. A selection committee consisting of the following people will select the Teacher of the Year: School Board Representative, Superintendent, Principal, past 2 winners of the “Teacher of the Year” award.