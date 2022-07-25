VCPS sent out an email to family and friends July 25th in sharing the following information:
It is officially one week until registration opens for the 2022-2023 school year! Both new and returning student registration will be completely online this year. Parents/guardians of all VCPS students will complete their annual registration forms in PowerSchool using their PowerSchool Parent accounts. All PowerSchool accounts are currently locked for the summer and will be accessible again on August 1st.
Registration links along with detailed registration instructions will be sent out on Friday, July 29th. If you know anyone who is new to Valley City Public Schools, please share this information with them.
Aug. 1st - school registration opens
Aug. 11th-12th - senior high orientation.
Aug. 12th - school registration closes.
Aug. 16th - Jefferson open house.
Aug. 16th - 7th grade orientation.
Aug. 16th - Back to School Bash.
Aug. 17th-19th - junior high orientation.
Aug. 22nd - Washington open house.
Aug. 22nd - VCPS closes for training.
Aug. 24th - First day of school.