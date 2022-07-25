VCPS 2022-23 Save the Dates Registration Info

VCPS sent out an email to family and friends July 25th in sharing the following information:

It is officially one week until registration opens for the 2022-2023 school year! Both new and returning student registration will be completely online this year. Parents/guardians of all VCPS students will complete their annual registration forms in PowerSchool using their PowerSchool Parent accounts. All PowerSchool accounts are currently locked for the summer and will be accessible again on August 1st.

Recommended for you