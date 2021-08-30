Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
Valley City Public Schools Continuity of Services Plan
Frequently Asked Questions
1. If my child or staff has COVID-19, will they be required to isolate from school?
Yes, any student or staff that has COVID-19 (or symptoms) will be restricted from school and/or activities. We
will continue to follow CDC recommendations of 10 days of isolation from day of symptoms or negative test after
7 days.
2. Will we know if a positive case has been identified in the classroom, school or team?
Yes, your school principal and/or AD will be notifying parents/guardians via email as soon as possible for students
in the classroom, grade level, or team if a positive case has been identified.
3. Will my child or staff be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact?
No, at this time we will not be requiring any student or staff to quarantine if they have been identified as a close
contact. We advise all individuals to self-monitor (parents/guardians to monitor young children) for COVID
symptoms.
4. If my child has been identified as a close contact at school, can parents choose to quarantine their student(s) or send the student to school with a mask?
Yes and yes; we will honor parents’ choice to keep students at home if they have been identified as a close contact
in the classroom, school, or on a team. We will also support parents’ choice to send their child to school with a
mask.
5. What about being identified as a close contact outside of school? Can I still keep them at home without consequences from the school?
We recognize that students and staff may be identified as a close contacts outside of the school. While they will
not be required to quarantine, we ask that all individuals self-monitor for COVID symptoms. Parents/guardians
will not be required to contact the school to notify us that your child is a close contact unless you are deciding to
quarantine student(s) at home. If your child will be quarantined at home, you should contact the school, so we can
arrange educational plans with the teachers.
6. If my child is at home because of COVID-19 or parents choose to quarantine them due to being a close contact, will the teachers and school help connect them with the classroom like last school year?
Yes, Valley City Public Schools will ensure that all students that are unable to be in the classroom will continue to
be connected with their teachers and classes.
7. Will Valley City Public Schools be meeting with students, staff, and parents in advisory meetings like last
school year?
Yes, Valley City Public Schools will be meeting with students, staff, and parents in advisory meetings to listen and
receive input about the school year and our continuity of services plan. Superintendent Johnson will be
communicating with each group of stakeholders in September to schedule meetings. If you are interested in serving
on an advisory group and did not participate last school year, please contact Superintendent Johnson at either
josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or phone at 701.845.0483.
8. Who is responsible for making the decisions regarding the Continuity of Services Plan?
The Valley City Public School Board will be responsible for changing and/or updating the continuity of services
plan. Valley City Public Schools will notify all students, staff, and parents/guardians of any changes with our
continuity of services plan via email, school website, and social media as soon as possible after changes have been
made.