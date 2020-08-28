Free Face Masks to be Given to Barnes County Students
J&S Marketing will be giving away free cloth face masks and travel size hand sanitizers to any Barnes County student on Friday, August 28th from 2pm to 4pm in the parking lot of J&S Marketing is located at 1025 Bottle Drive and is the first building on Airport Road west of the Barnes County Municipal Airport.
Key Points For Students Return From
VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson
Parents/Guardians, Families, and Community Members,
On Monday our educators at Valley City Public Schools participated in a panel discussion and Q and A with our local health team. In additional to the panel with the local health team, we also watched an excellent video that has been created by the ND Department of Health and ND School Nursing Association. We have provided you with a link for this recorded video and would encourage you to watch prior to Monday.
City-County Health will be providing three school nurses for Valley City Public Schools for the 2020-2021 school year to assist us in reopening our schools for students. These three nurses will be assigned to each school within the district and they will assist with health screenings, training and education, healthy hygiene, and additional support for students, teachers, staff, parents, and families. The school nurses will also assist with contact tracing as necessary.
We would like to thank Dr. Tanya Diegel, Dr. James Buhr, and Theresa Will for continuing to serve on our local health team and providing us with outstanding guidance for the school district. Thank you also to KOVC/NewsDakota for providing us the ability to share information with all of you via radio broadcasting and their website.