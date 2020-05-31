VCPR summer program will be starting the week of June 1st. This includes Play Park, Summer Tennis, Youth Baseball /Softball, Adaptive Programs, and Swimming Lesson.
The Park District will follow state and local guidelines. I have attached general guidelines that we will also follow. Please note that these guidelines can change at any given time.
Just a few highlights.
-If your child is not feeling well, please do not send them.
-They need to bring their own water bottles.
-VCPR will not supplies hand sanitizer or disinfect wipes to participants in VCPR programs.
-Also encourage them to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after each program.
-We encourage parents and others that come to watch these programs to social distance.
If you have any questions, let us know by email amyp@vcparks.com or hilaryk@vcparks.com call 845-3294.