It was a beautiful summer’s day in Valley City, and in the clear morning light a group of community members assembled to have some fun – with a run.
“We have a whole month planned for July here, this is our first ever summer fun run,” Special Events Coordinator for the Valley City Parks and Recreation Department Matt Brandvold said. “We had a great turnout here today, we’re starting at the Great Dakotah Bank Track and we run through Chautauqua Park, around Chautauqua Boulevard area and finish up here. It’s always a great time to see everyone out and having fun.”
