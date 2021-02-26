Updated Media Release:
As of 2-26-2021, the shooting incident is still under investigation. It appears that both parties involved in this incident knew each other and no known threat to the general public exists. The victim, a 31-year-old Valley City resident is recovering in a Fargo hospital. The suspect, Alex Mooridian, a 26-year-old Valley City resident has been arrested and is awaiting a formal court appearance in Barnes County District Court for the charge of Attempted Murder, a Class A felony for which a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $20,000, or both, may be imposed. If anyone has any information in regards to this case, or any others, please contact VCPD at 701-845-3110.
Original Media Release:
On 2-25-2021 at approximately 1908 hours the Valley City Police Department was dispatched to a shooting incident in the 500 block of 11th Ave SW. Officers quickly responded to the scene and assisted in securing the area and providing medical assistance to a male that had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. The subject was transported by Barnes County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital and later transported to a medical facility in Fargo.
The suspect in this incident is in custody and there is no threat to the public.
No other information will be available at this time as we are working the scene and interviewing subjects. Expect more to be released tomorrow, 2-26-2021.
Phil Hatcher
Chief of Police
Valley City PD