Courtesy of VCPD
On Wed., July 19 Valley City Police Department shared the following information asking for the public’s help in identifying man pulled from the Sheyenne River on July 17:
“As of 7-19-2023 VCPD is still seeking the public's help to identify the male found in the Sheyenne River. We can add a few details to the original descriptions. Subject was wearing blue jeans, a black belt, and 2 white socks, but each sock had a different color band around the top. Subject has a reddish ting of color in the beard, short, well groomed hair.
If you know of any person that match this description please contact us at 701-845-3110.”
Original information from July 17th by VCPD:
At 1208 hours, VCPD and VCFD were dispatched to the area of 1000 Riverview Drive for a report of a human body in the Sheyenne River. VCFD water rescue was able to recover a male body a short time later.
At this time, we are not able to identify the remains and seek the public help. Subject description is white male, approximately 30-40 years old, dark short hair, beard, approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, 200 lbs. No visible tattoos. Subject was wearing blue jeans and socks only.
