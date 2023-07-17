Shared from the Valley City Police Department:
On 7-17-2023 at 1208 hours, VCPD and VCFD were dispatched to the area of 1000 Riverview Drive for a report of a human body in the Sheyenne River. VCFD water rescue was able to recover a male body a short time later.
At this time, we are not able to identify the remains and seek the public help. Subject description is white male, approximately 30-40 years old, dark short hair, beard, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", 200 lbs. No visible tattoos. Subject was wearing blue jeans and socks only.
If you have any information that could help us, please call us at 701-845-3110.