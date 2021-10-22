After reports of burglaries at Smith Lumber Company and Bjornson Public Golf Course in Valley City, the Valley City Police Department have a man in custody.
Police Chief Phil Hatcher said that 26-year-old Jeffery Lee Hoganson has been arrested. Hoganson faces two counts of burglary, one count of theft, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.
The first burglary occurred at Smith Lumber Company, where several items were taken from the store.
The second, at Bjornson Golf Course, involved burglarized buildings from which items were taken from storage buildings. The golf course’s safe was also damaged from an attempt to break into it.
VCPD asks that anyone with additional information about these crimes contact them at 845-3110.