The Hi-Liners had success on many fronts in the past few days. As the Speech Team brought home a State Title, VEX Robotics’ seniors also returned home with a state championship—both teams garnering the titles for their 4th consecutive time.
The dominating robotics team, Bob’s Little Builders, has been incredibly successful in their four years of competition. Since their freshman year, Blake Triebold, Exra Hanse and Derek Bear have not only succeeded in garnering four state championships in VEX Robotics, they’ve also helped build an inclusive, successful, rewarding robotics program for students in Valley City. With their leadership, the other VEX teams have grown to see their own successes. The freshman VEX Robotics team (Jayden Johnson, Auston Jewett, and Caleb Hanse) was runner-up at the state competition, and Valley City’s Junior High VEX IQ Robotics grabbed the 2021 state title in their own division. Altogether, every VCHS Robotics team had a good day.
