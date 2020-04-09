The shortage of Personal Protective Equipment has been evident across the nation. In Valley City, City-County Health Administrator Theresa Will said that as she’s been trying to secure PPE for the community’s health and emergency workers, she’s found that the shortage has made it very difficult and at times impossible to get access to such vital equipment. Members of the community have stepped in to help, spearheading Project 3D FaceShields.
Valley City Public Schools recently shared a video in which the efforts of local leaders to fill the PPE need in the area were highlighted. It features Tyler Tufte, Information Technology staff member at Valley City State University, and Annette Beattie, Technology and Engineering instructor at VCHS, who are working to create FaceShields.
Read the full story in your Thursday, April 9th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.