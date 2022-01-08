The Valley City High School Art Show is fast approaching, and this year promises to be just a little bit different, with students K-12 now being showcased together.
Stephani Krueger, who teaches art at the high school, said this change is to accommodate the many families in the area that have multiple children across the grade ranges, describing it as a “one-stop-shop.”
There are over 200 students participating, including every one of the elementary art students and upwards of 80 junior high and high schoolers, Krueger said.
The event will be held on January 13th from 5-7 p.m. It will be held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, in the lobby.
