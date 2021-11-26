VCSU Tech Ed Class - Christmas Banners

Front row l-r: Rafael Rivera, Faith Peterson, Peyton Pederson, Brynn Hagen, Cierra Pabst, Brinklyn Johnson, Greta Goven, Jaisa Lassiter. 2nd row: Max Magnuson, Carter Johnson, Brady Zaun, Jalynn Anderson, Trinity Nelson, Maggie Dockter, Halley Thoreson, Madison Kiefert. 3rd row: Kaycee Smith, Kacy Crowe, Paige Kaber, Mrs. Beattie. Not pictured: Keelia Young Photo by Dutton’s Photography

At the request of the City and Downtown Streetscape Committee the VCHS Banner and Canvas Applied Applications Class held a competition to design new holiday banners to be hung on light poles throughout downtown Valley City in celebration of the holidays.

Read the full story, and see the winners, in your Nov. 26-28, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.

