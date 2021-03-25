Photography instructors at Dakota College at Bottineau have cast their votes in the 2021 High School photo contest.
The multi-state photography contest which has been in place since 2014 is open to current high school students. The top 3 photographers were awarded prizes, and top 25 photographs were printed in the Dakota College of Bottineau Photo Gallery. Due to COVID-19, the photo contest took place virtually this year. Three Valley City High School art students took part in this contest.
