Valley City High School Hi-Liner Speech Team competed for the 3rd time this season. This weekend’s tournament was held at West Fargo High School and was a successful one for the Hi-Liners with 3 additional qualifiers to the State tournament in April and 11 total event champions
Read the full story, and see individual awards, in your Tuesday, February 8th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.