On January 18th, this year’s VCHS Sophomore Biology class began learning 10 common ND bird species per week. They continued for eight weeks, learning basic avian family characteristics and how to identify 80 bird species common to Valley City and Barnes County.
The top scorers (four this year) had their names added to the Ove Knudsen Memorial Bird Trophy.
