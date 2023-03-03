Valley City Public Schools has named Autumn Perry as the new head coach of the Hi-Liner softball team.
Perry completed her college softball career at Valley City State University in 2021 when she batted 333 and played in 41 games mostly as the designated batter and was named 1st team All-Conference.
She was part of the record setting 2019 VCSU softball team that reached the NAIA Softball World Series in Springfield, Missouri. That year the Vikings had a 54-5 record and set numerous team records.
Perry comes from San Diego, California, where she played softball at Horizon Christian Academy.
When asked if being a head coach at the high school or college level is something she has always wanted to do. “Yes it is,” Perry said. “ I’ve always helped coach summer ball and travel ball but never been head coach, actually, besides last summer during summer ball. But its always been something I wanted to do.”
As an assistant with the Hi-Liners in 2022, the transition to head coach should be seamless. “I already know a lot of the girls that will be returning, which is nice,” Perry continued, “And I have a decent relationship with them and knowing their skill set from last year and things we can help fix with them and get going to potentially have a great winning season.”
Perry takes over the program after Mark Mattson, who was named head coach in January, had to step down due to health reasons.
With the first day of practice on March 20th, Perry is ready to get the girls in the gym and get things started. “I can’t wait to start. We still have a couple of weeks but its coming up fast and once we start it will go by fast.”
Perry currently lives in Fargo and works part-time at Jefferson Elementary School in Fargo and is a full-time student at North Dakota State University getting her Masters Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
The Hi-Liners first scheduled game is April 4th at Fargo Davies. Their first home game is scheduled for April 11th versus perennial power West Fargo.
Ryan Leroux will be assisting Perry this spring.
The Hi-Liners are coming off a 7-16 campaign in 2022 and a state tournament appearance.
Valley City has been to the state tournament in nine of the last twelve seasons, including the last seven in a row. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.