In the latest competition for Valley City Robotics, Bob’s Little Builders teamed up with Valley City’s VEX Velociraptors at a tournament in Fisher Minnesota. They worked together to battle their opponents and ended up taking home the Tournament Championship Trophy. It was a neat day, especially for brothers Ezra and Caleb Hanse, who got to work together with their teams to cinch the win.
In addition to the first-place title, the team of Bob’s Little Builders was also awarded the Excellence Award at the tournament, which is the highest honor given to a team at a VEX competition.
