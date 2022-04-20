It’s prom season. Juniors and seniors, all over the region, are busy getting ready for prom, finding dates, picking out the perfect dresses, and are most certainly ready to dance and have a good time Saturday, April 30th at the HAC.
Prom is such a special and magical night for the students and this year, that magic, will also be shared with the community as a fundraising event.
At VCHS the junior class parents and students are responsible for fundraising for their upcoming postgrad party next year. This being said, the VCHS junior prom committee, knowing that the junior class is unusually large in number and seeing a need to raise funds, came up with an exciting and fun event.
This event, now known as the Spring Fling 2022, will kick-off as two separate opportunities on Sunday, May 1st under the lights of the 2022 after-prom.
First up, the committee co-chairs and volunteers have invited individuals from the Open Door Center to participate in a spring formal from 1-2:30 p.m. with a Grand March starting at 1 p.m. Family, friends, and community members are welcome to attend the Grand March with a a free will offering that will be donated back to the junior class of 2023.
Later that day, from 3:30 – 5 p.m., the doors of the Hi-Liner Activity Center will welcome in students, preschool to 6th grade and their families, to enjoy a family fun event with music by DJ Paul Leier from Big Hammer Karaoke, selfie stations and so much more.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, April 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.