2021 VCHS Prom Royalty

Left: VCHS 2021 Royalty – Front row (l-r): Avery Murray, Britta Roehrich, Adrian Grafing

Back row (l-r): Derek Bear, Mathew Johnson, Drew Zaun

With Valley City High School’s 2021 Prom coming up on May 1st, the first-ever group of VCHS Prom Royalty has been announced. These seniors are in the running for 2021 Prom King & Queen. The King & Queen will be crowned at prom immediately following Grand March. Grand March begins at 8 p.m. in the HAC and is open to the public (masks required).

