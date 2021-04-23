With Valley City High School’s 2021 Prom coming up on May 1st, the first-ever group of VCHS Prom Royalty has been announced. These seniors are in the running for 2021 Prom King & Queen. The King & Queen will be crowned at prom immediately following Grand March. Grand March begins at 8 p.m. in the HAC and is open to the public (masks required).
VCHS Prom 2021 Royalty Announced
