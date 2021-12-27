All practices and activities that were scheduled for earlier than 6:00 pm for today, December 27th, 2021 at VCPS facilities will be postponed until after 6:00 pm. If conditions do not improve, practices will be cancelled before 4:00 pm today. All postponement and cancellation information can be found here: https://valleycity.rschoolteams.com/
