Valley City High School will hold its annual Post Prom Celebration on Saturday, April 30, 2022. This is an event that provides an exciting evening for Juniors and Seniors and allows them to have some extended fun after the Prom in a safe and controlled environment.
The committee would greatly appreciate any help from community members and businesses to assist the Class of 2023 in creating a safe and fun prom night for VCHS students with a variety of gams, food and prizes.
Because of the support of our community this event is able to be held, keeping our kids safe on prom night. which is statictically one of the most dangerous nights in the life a teen.
Donations can be made payable to: Parents of Juniors, c/o Kristen Bear, 11605 River Road, Valley City, ND 58072 or via Venmo @JuniorClassPromParents.
For more information please email Diane Hochhalter at dianehochhalter@gmail.com or call (641) 420-2506.