Valley City High School will hold its annual Post Prom Celebration on Saturday, May 1st, 2021. This is an event that provides an exciting evening for Juniors and Seniors and allows them to have some extended fun after the Prom in a safe and controlled environment.
The event’s organizing and fundraising window has been shortened considerably this year, so efforts are in full swing to make this year a success. The committee would greatly appreciate any help from community members and businesses (they intend to utilize “for the Love of Local” Chamber Bucks promo to maximize each contribution. Donations can be made payable to: Valley City Public Schools, Attn: Post Prom, 460 Central Ave N., Valley City, ND 58072 or via venmo/VCHS-Prom