Valley City High School held its second Poetry Out Loud competition in the high school theater this week. Three seniors competed for a chance to go to state Poetry Out Loud, which is typically held at the ND State Capitol but will be held virtually this year.
All students qualified for the school contest by winning classroom rounds in their public speaking courses. At the school contest, contestants recited two poems from memory, and VCSU English students served as contest officials.
Read the full story in your January 29th-31st Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.