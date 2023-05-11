Students learn the importance of training both on and off season
Student-athletes at Valley City Junior and Senior High Schools will have a great opportunity to improve many aspects of their physical performance with the new Hi-Liner sports performance program that will be offered this summer.
The program is designed to improve strength, speed, agility, explosive power, injury prevention, and mobility for all Hi-Liner student-athletes.
Ali Keller, who is the sports performance coach for the Valley City Hi-Liners shares with the Times-Record, “Our sports performance program is centered around healthy strength and conditioning training for all of our athletes, all of our sports grades 7-12.”
Numbers show that training in the off-season is just as important as training in season. “Statistics have shown through sports performance whether it is at the high school level or the collegiate level, that 75 percent that train in the off season have a less likelihood of having soft tissue injuries,” Keller said. “We’re really trying to edge out those soft tissue injuries by training our athletes in the off season so when they do come in to their seasons, they are already conditioned and they are not seeing those drop-offs when their season is done in strength and in conditioning.” Common soft tissue injuries include bursitis, sprains, tendonitis, strains and contusions.
The sports performance program at Valley City started in the summer of 2022. This summer, it will be offered through summer school, which means that student-athletes entering grades 9-12 in the fall of 2023 can attend summer workouts at no charge. Each student-athlete will earn 1/4 PE credit upon completion. The workouts are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the high school weight room and south gym.
Keller says that she and athletic trainer Mike Callahan, have worked together to come up with this program. “Actually, Mike Callahan and I have worked really closely together from the start,” Keller said. “When I was brought on by Mr. Johnson and Mr. Hunt, Mike Callahan and myself started working closely together, along with the Essentia Health physical therapist, and so we are collectively a team in the injury prevention side and the rehab side for these kids. We want to keep them healthy for the longevity of their season and for those of them that do unfortunately do have a injury and are coming back from it, we want them to be smart, we want them to be diligent and do it the right way so that we can prevent that in the future and get them back to their sport as quickly as possible.”
Since this a summer school program, class attendance is mandatory for student-athletes entering 9-12. Student-athletes entering grades 9-12 next fall, please register on line at https://valleycity-ar.rschooltoday.com/node/23 before June 5th.
A similar program is also being offered to at the junior high level. Student-Athletes entering grades 7-8 in the fall of 2023 can attend the workouts for $50. Scholarships are available upon request and free and reduced rates will apply. Workouts for those age groups are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the high school weight room and south gym. Those student-athletes need to register online at https://valleycity-ar.rschooltoday.com/node/23 before June 5th.
The program will run from June 5th to June 30th with twelve workouts over the four weeks. The week of July 3rd to July 7th they will be off for the holiday. The program will resume July 10th and run through August 3rd with twelve workouts over the four weeks.
Along with working with Mr. Callahan, Keller, who has 20+ years of sports performance coaching, personal training and group fitness training with high school, collegiate and adult athletes, Keller shares that Activities Director Rob Hunt has also been assisting her in putting this program together. “With having Mr. Hunt being everything from a collegiate athlete to a professional athlete, he and I have put together some great programs.” Keller adds, “We have a really legitimate program going on in Valley City and we are super excited to see it grow and to incorporate it into our school culture for all Hi-Liners. I think what we’ve got going is really good.”
If you would like more information regarding the Sports Performance Program you can e-mail Ali Keller at alihkeller@gmail.com or Rob Hunt at rob.hunt.k12.nd.us
