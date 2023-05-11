VCHS Performance Training Students

The Hi-Liner Pose down! From left to right: Tucker Johnson, Gavin Gerhardt, Carver Pederson, Aiden Jacobson, Camryn Berg, Trevor Fetsch, Lauren Larson, Paige Lindgren, Kendra Green, Kinlee Sufficool, Bailey Leroux, Sydney Larson, Jada Nelson, Corbyn Powell and Jack Samuelson. Submitted Photo

Students learn the importance of training both on and off season

Student-athletes at Valley City Junior and Senior High Schools will have a great opportunity to improve many aspects of their physical performance with the new Hi-Liner sports performance program that will be offered this summer.

